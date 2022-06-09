Windsor and Eton Riverside part of £1.5million repainting scheme

Commuters in the Windsor area are set to benefit from a multi-million pound repainting scheme at two railway stations.

South Western Railway (SWR) is in the process of repainting 57 stations across its rail network, including Windsor and Eton Riverside and Sunningdale.

The £1.5m programme, which started in 2021, has seen stations repainted internally and externally, with a further round of repainting starting later this year at a further 40 stations.

Christian Neill, SWR’s director of customer experience, said: “It is important to us to offer our customers the best experience we can for the whole of their journey with us - and we know that that journey starts when they arrive at our stations.

“Our ongoing station repainting programme is just one way that we are trying to improve the SWR experience for our customers.

“We hope the smarter new look of the stations benefitting from this round of improvements will make their journey more enjoyable.”