Strikes force cancellation of Windsor disability inclusion event

A celebration of disability inclusion in Windsor has been cancelled due to the threat of rail strikes, organisers have said.

Labelled as the ‘biggest celebration of disability inclusion of 2022’, Parallel Windsor was due to take place on Sunday, June 26.

Thousands were expected to attend the event, which was set to include a number of challenges over a variety of distances.

However, with the threat of strikes looming, organisers have taken the decision to cancel this year’s event.

In a statement, organisers said: “The threat of a national rail shutdown means we cannot guarantee reliable travel for our performers, exhibitors and participants from all parts of the UK.



“We have had significant cancellations over the past two days. Parallel is all about inclusion and wellbeing.

“We take the welfare of our participants seriously, where safe and certain travel are integral to our event experience.

“We will be back next year bigger, brighter and bolder than ever.”

Refunds can be requested by emailing contact@parallellifestyle.com, or tickets can be carried over to next year’s event.