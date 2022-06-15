Crime round-up: Man breaks off Ring doorbell and steals baths in Datchet

The following crimes have been reported in Windsor and the surrounding areas in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org

All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)

Central Windsor:

Wednesday, June 8, 8.30am to 9am, Thames Street. Business burglary. Three teenagers walking into the fast-food outlet staff room. When confronted, the teenager said they were lost and left. When checking the CCTV they could be seen kicking in a fire exit door. A mobile phone was stolen which, when tracked, was in a shop in Slough where they were approached by the security guard and left through a fire door. Ref. No: 43220249450

Tuesday, June 14, Tuesday 9am to 1.45pm, Thames Street. Locked up bike stolen from outside an office. A black Carrera mountain bike. Ref. No: 43220260852

Clewer, Dedworth and Oakley Green:

Thursday, June 9, – Monday, June 13, Riverside, Maidenhead Road. Boat moored on the riverside stolen. Ref. No: 43220258466

Saturday, June 11, midnight to 9am, Guards Walk. Motorbike stolen from outside a house. A blue with a white stripe, Royal Enfield 650 GT, index LO ** UAA. Ref. No: 43220255947

Sunday, June 12, 3.30pm-7.45pm, Windsor Marina, Maidenhead Road. The owner returned to their car to find a brick through their rear windscreen and an attempt to smash the front windscreen. Ref. No: 43220256836

Monday, June 13, 2.10am, Adjacent to Coates Place, Dedworth Road. Suspicious people and cars driving around without lights on, looking at and into parked cars. Ref. No: 43220257176

Wednesday, June 15, 8.10am, Forest Road. Red, Honda motorbike index P *** HCH, stolen from the side a house. Ref. No: 43220260888

Clewer East and Park:

Monday, June 13, 10am, Knights Place. Car keyed. Repeat victim. Ref. No: 43220257469



Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury:

Friday, June 10, 12.35pm-1.15pm, Windsor Road, Datchet. A man came into the porch, knocked on the door, covered the Ring doorbell, broke it off and stole it. Took the gate off the hinges. Stole two metal baths, copper pipes and iron water tank from the front of the property. Ref. No: 432200254690

Saturday, June 11, 4.30pm, car park, Horton Road, Datchet. A group of 10 youths firing catapults in a car in the car park, smashing the windscreen. Ref. No: 43220255149

Monday, June 13, 4.50pm, Beaulieu Close, Datchet. Aggrieved’s fence damaged as people have broken into a field behind their house. Ref. No: 43220258338

Monday, June 13, 7pm to Tuesday, June 14, 9.30am, Link Road, Datchet. The aggrieved reports that someone has walked onto their drive and badly keyed the car parked there. Ref. No: 43220260755

Tuesday, June 14, 2.15pm, Champney Close, Horton. Three men frequently turn up and do some strimming and leaf blowing around the area, then knock on doors asking for payment. This is causing distress to elderly residents. Ref. No: 43220259777

Ascot & South Ascot:

Wednesday, June 8, 3.35am, Llanvair Close. Multiple reports of three suspicious men covered up, walking in the street, possibly trying car door handles. There have been multiple thefts in the area recently. Ref. No: 43220249089

Wednesday, June 8, 7.20am, The Covert. Similar multiple reports of men on driveways looking into cars. Ref. No: 43220249216

Sunninghill:

Monday, June 13, to Tuesday, June 14, London Road. Front wall of a house sprayed with graffiti.

Sunningdale:

Friday, June 10, 11am to Saturday, June 11, 9am, Broomhall Lane. Attempted Burglary. The owner came down in the morning to find a footprint on the front door. Re. No: 43220254668

No crime reported in Eton and Eton Wick, Old Windsor or North Ascot.