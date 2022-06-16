Windsor teenager jailed for drug crimes

A teenager has been sentenced to one year and six months in prison for drug offences in Windsor.

Kyle Ash, 19, of Kentons Lane, Windsor, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled class B drug.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled class B drug (cannabis) and one count of possession of a controlled class A drug (cocaine.)

He was sentenced to one year and six months in prison at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday (June 14).

The sentence relates to offences that took place between October 2020 and September 2021.

Thames Valley Police has released video footage of the moment Kyle Ash discarded drugs after seeing a police car:

Investigating officer, PC Luke Jenkins, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am very pleased that this investigation has resulted in the conviction of Ash.

“I hope this shows the people of Windsor that we take issues of drug supply very seriously, and that we are working tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.

“We continue to need the support of the public in this, and we would ask them to report any information that they have about drug dealing.

“This can be shared with Thames Valley Police on our website or by calling 101.

“You can also report information anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”