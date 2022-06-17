Windsor's Frogmore House to open to public for limited time

Frogmore House and Garden is set to open to the public for the first time since 2019 later this summer.

Visitors can take a look around the 17th century royal retreat in Windsor Great Park from August 30 to September 1 as part of the annual charity garden open days.

Frogmore House became a royal residence in 1792 when it was bought by Queen Charlotte, the wife of George III.

Since then, successive monarchs have enjoyed the tranquil surroundings and exquisite interiors.

It is no longer an occupied royal residence but is frequently used by members of the Royal Family for entertaining.

Frogmore House will be open on the following dates:

Tuesday, August 30 – Open as part of the National Garden Scheme which gives visitors unique access to 3,500 private gardens in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Visit https://www.ngs.org.uk/frogmore-house-gardens to book.

Wednesday, August 31 – Open in support of the Mothers’ Union charity which aims to support the world’s hardest-to-reach families and communities. Visit https://visitfrogmore.eventbrite.co.uk/ to book tickets.

Thursday, September 1 – Open in support of the Guide Dogs charity which is here to help the two million people in the UK living with sight loss. Visit https://www.guidedogs.org.uk/frogmore-house-open-garden/ to book tickets.