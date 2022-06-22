Police appeal for witnesses to two Windsor robberies

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to two robberies in Windsor - one of which left a man hospitalised with facial injuries.

Both incidents took place on Saturday (June 18) and they are believed to be linked.

The first crime happened at around 3.15am in James Street. The victim, a man in his twenties, was assaulted by three men and had his watch stolen.

He sustained facial injuries that required hospital treatment but he has since been discharged.

The second incident happened at around 3.20am in Victoria Street. The victim, a man in his forties, was approached by three men who assaulted him and tried to take his watch.

The victim ran away and was not injured.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Becci Stevens, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “We believe that these two incidents are linked and are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen what happened to please come forward.

“We believe there was a white Mercedes in James Street at the time of the first incident in which the occupants of the car may have seen what happened so we would appeal for them to come forward too.

“Anyone with information can call 101 or make a report online. Please quote reference 43220266600 with regards to the first incident and 43220266638 with regards to the second incident.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online.”