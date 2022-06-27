New Boots set to move in next to Daniel Department Store

Daniel Department Store in Peascod Street, Windsor, has announced it is soon to have 'new neighbours' in the form of a new Boots.

The chain chemists is moving in next door, to 119 Peascod Street, on Wednesday, June 29.

The new Boots store will also be accessible via Daniel of Windsor on the ground and first floors.

The old Boots at 17-18 Peascod St is closing on Tuesday, June 28. Any uncollected prescriptions or Boots.com orders can be collected from 119 peascod street after June 28.

As for the old site, there are major plans in motion to redevelop the area behind the current Boots.

Developers Canada Life plan to partly demolish behind the shop and redevelop the 'unattractive' building into a hotel with 116 rooms.

The hotel, which will be up to four-storeys in height, will front onto Mellor Walk. A restaurant, bar, and back of house facilities have also been proposed.