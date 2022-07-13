Five Guys announces opening date for Windsor branch

American burger brand Five Guys will open in Windsor next week, it has been announced.

The chain will open to hungry customers at the Windsor Royal Station on Monday, July 18, promising to bring 'mouth-watering' burgers and 'irresistible' milkshakes.

The opening of the burger brand follows weeks of speculation about when Five Guys could open its doors, with hoardings displaying the company's logo adorning the building for some time.

Town manager Paul Roach also told the Express last month that 'big businesses' were coming to the town as it recovers post-pandemic.

Founded in Virginia in 1986 and launched in the UK in 2013 in London's Covent Garden, Five Guys has become a popular choice for burger enthusiasts.

More than 250,000 burger combinations will be available to choose from, as well as more than 1,000 ways to customise a milkshake.

"The American-diner style restaurant has become one of the UK’s most-loved restaurants and has amassed a loyal fanbase – with superstar fans including Mollie King, Ed Sheeran and Maya Jama – it’s sure to be one of the coolest destination in Windsor this year," Five Guys said.

"With over 250,000 possible burger order combinations which use only the freshest ingredients, as well as the over 1,000 possible ways to customise your very own milkshake, Five Guys is sure to become a must-visit restaurant for all visitors when it opens its doors."