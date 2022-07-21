Guides created to make Windsor and Eton more accessible

A series of access guides are being created for Windsor and Eton to make the towns more inclusive for disabled people.

VisitWindsor has teamed up with AccessAble, a provider of detailed disabled access information, with the guides featuring more than 50 businesses and tourist attractions.

They will help residents and visitors plan their journeys to and around both towns and make it easier for disabled people and carers to access services and facilities.

Access guides will cover everything from parking facilities and hearing loops, to walking distances and accessible toilets.

They will consider mobility, sensory, learning difficulty and mental health requirements, and while the main focus is assisting disabled people and carers, Access Guides are also relevant for older people and those with anxiety.

David Livermore, head of business development at AccessAble, said: “AccessAble is excited to be working with VisitWindsor on this trail blazing inclusivity initiative.

“The Access Guides for Windsor and Eton will be the first to consider town centre access needs of visitors to this leading tourism destination, as well as residents.”

Councillor Samantha Rayner, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for Windsor, added: “AccessAble is a website and app which will enable disabled people and carers to plan their journeys and visit to our fantastic Royal Borough - we look forward to welcoming them to enjoy Windsor and Eton.

"The local businesses and attractions already have accessibility, and AccessAble’s information will allow those using it to have confidence to come and have a brilliant time.”

The free guides are due to launch in autumn 2022 and will be available via www.windsor.gov.uk , at www.AccessAble.co.uk and on the AccessAble mobile app.