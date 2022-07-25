'The right time for a new MP', says Windsor's Adam Afriyie

Windsor MP Adam Afriyie says it has been an 'honour' to serve the town after it was announced the long-serving politician would not be standing at the next general election.

The Windsor Conservative Association (WCA) revealed on Thursday that Mr Afriyie - who has been Windsor's MP since 2005 - would be standing down.

It added that he will continue to serve as the MP for the town until the next general election, which is due to take place in 2024.

The WCA said last week it would start the selection process for a new candidate in the autumn.

In a statement, Mr Afiyie said it is the 'right time' for a new MP to take the Windsor reins to 'promote our beautiful area in the years ahead'.

“I have let my local Conservative Association know I do not intend to stand at the next general election," he said.

“Having come from a tough background in South London, it has been a huge honour to have served in the wonderful Windsor constituency since 2005.

"It is a double and unexpected honour to have been elected the first black Conservative MP in the history of our party, and to have served as a Shadow Science Minister and as the Prime Minister’s trade envoy to Ghana under successive governments.

“With Brexit concluded and the fourth leadership election underway, I feel that now it the right time for a new MP to represent our constituency and continue to protect and promote our beautiful area in the years ahead.

“There is no greater honour than to serve your country and your constituents, and I will diligently continue to perform my duties until the next election.”