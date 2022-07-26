Police launch appeal to find wanted man in Windsor

Police are urging the public to dial 999 if they see a wanted man in connection with a sexual assault in Windsor.

Myles Thompson-Edwards, also known as Luke Palmer, 33, is wanted in connection with an incident at Windsor Royal Shopping Centre on Thames Street sometime between 2.20am and 2.40am on Saturday, July 16.

Thames Valley Police has shared an appeal which relates to an investigation into an allegation of a sexual assault on a woman in her late teens.

Thompson-Edwards is a black man, 5 ft 7 inches tall, of stocky build, with brown eyes, short, black afro-style hair and clean shaven.

He also has a compass tattoo on the right side of his neck, a heart tattoo on the left side of his neck and another tattoo on his chest.

He is known to frequent the Aylesbury and London areas.

Investigator Collette Gray, of Windsor and Maidenhead CID, said: “Myles Thompson-Edwards aka Luke Palmer, is wanted in connection with this offence.

“If anyone sees Thompson-Edwards/Palmer, do not approach him. Instead, call police on 999.

“Anyone with any information about his whereabouts or that can help our investigation should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220313912.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”