England Women's team made out of Lego ahead of historic final

The Legoland Windsor resort has created a miniature version of the England Women's football team as they prepare to take on Germany in Sunday's European Championship final.

Model makers have hit the back of the net after creating the team out of Lego bricks, with captain Leah Williamson standing proudly alongside her team mates, including wel-known Lego fan Lauren Hemp.

The display can be found at the resort's Miniland attraction in Windsor and will be there until the end of the summer.

The 23-team squad have been built from a total of 874 Lego bricks and were unveiled to celebrate the team's success as the Lionesses gear-up to face either Germany at Wembley this Sunday in the Women’s Euros final.

Speaking about creating the Lionesses in miniature form, Paula Laughton, chief model maker at the Legoland Windsor resort, said: “The Lionesses have continued to make the whole nation proud with their performances during the Women’s Euros.

“We know some of the players are huge Lego fans so to celebrate the team’s achievements, our talented model makers are showing their support by recreating all of the star players as mini versions which will go on display in Miniland.

"We hope the miniature figures bring good luck to the team ahead of the final."

