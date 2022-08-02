Man who entered grounds of Windsor Castle charged with treason offences

03:47PM, Tuesday 02 August 2022
Windsor Castle (Ref:126567-2)
A man who entered the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day has been charged with treason offences.
Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, from Southampton was charged today (Tuesday) with three offences under multiple laws, including section 2 of the Treason Act, 1842.
Furthermore, he has been charged with making threats to kill, as well as possession of an offensive weapon.
Chail remains in police custody, and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 17.
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Thames Valley Police has confirmed a 16-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in the water at Bray Lake.
People have been urged to stay away from Wexham Park Hospital’s accident and emergency department today unless it is a serious or life-threatening emergency.
All lines are currently blocked between Reading and London Paddington stations due to a person being hit by a train.