Man who entered grounds of Windsor Castle charged with treason offences

A man who entered the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day has been charged with treason offences.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, from Southampton was charged today (Tuesday) with three offences under multiple laws, including section 2 of the Treason Act, 1842.

Furthermore, he has been charged with making threats to kill, as well as possession of an offensive weapon.

Chail remains in police custody, and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 17.