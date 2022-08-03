CCTV appeal after woman attacked in Windsor's Goswell Hill

A CCTV appeal has been launched by police after a woman suffered serious dental injuries in an attack in Windsor’s Goswell Hill.

At about 2.40am on Saturday, May 7 a man was asked to leave a bar in the town’s busy nightlife spot.

The offender left the venue but then tried to kick his victim, a woman in her 20s, in the face.

Police said the attacker missed but then punched the woman, inflicting serious dental injuries.

Thames Valley Police has now released a CCTV image of a man officers believe may have vital information about the attack.

Investigating officer, PC Oliver Weaver, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in this image to please get in touch.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220196496.

“Alternatively, for 100 per cent anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”