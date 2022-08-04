SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters tackle motorbike fire in Vale Road

    Motorbike

    Firefighters extinguished a motorbike which had burst into flames in Vale Road last night (Wednesday). 

    Crews from Windsor Fire Station were called to the scene at about 8pm. 

    The rider had just started his journey on Vale Road when the vehicle started to smoke, before catching fully alight.

    Firefighters put out the blaze but the vehicle was totally destroyed. 

    Nobody was injured.

