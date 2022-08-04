Witness appeal after man attacked and run over with a car in Windsor

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked and run over with a car in Windsor.

The assault, which amounts to grievous bodily harm, took place in Victoria Street, close to William Street, at 4.15am today (August 4).

The victim, a man in his 30s, had an altercation with a group of men who then ran into him with a car. He sustained serious leg injuries.

The man currently remains in hospital receiving treatment.

A 21-year-old man and two 22-year-old men, all from Surrey, have been arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent, and remain in police custody.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Rebecca Stevens, based at Maidenhead police station, said:

“We are appealing for anyone who may have seen this incident or who has dash-cam or phone footage from the area around the time that it happened, to please get in touch.

“You can submit any footage to us via our dedicated portal.

“Anyone with information about what happened can also make a report by calling 101 or via the website, quoting reference 43220345804.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through the charity’s website.”