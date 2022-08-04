Legoland Hotel reopened after Sunday inferno

The Legoland Hotel at Legoland Windsor Resort has reopened after a fire engulfed building on Sunday.

The hotel reopened today (Thursday) following Sunday’s incident which saw black smoke billow from the front of the building and all guests and staff evacuated from the building.

Firefighters from Slough, Windsor and Ascot remained on the scene for more than two-and-a-half hours whilst they tackled the blaze.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Legoland said: “All guests who were due to stay have been given the option to have a full refund or offered complimentary alternative accommodation. They will still be able to visit the theme park with their tickets if they would like.

“We apologise to our guests for the inconvenience and would like to thank them for their patience whilst we assist everyone with rearranging their bookings.”