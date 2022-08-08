Former Windsor bank to become vegetarian takeaway

A former high street bank in Windsor will be turned into a vegetarian restaurant specialising in South Indian cuisine after the council gave the go ahead to the plans.

Santander announced in March last year that is was due to shut its branch at 97 Peascod Street as part of a nationwide raft of closures.

The Royal Borough has now given the go-ahead for the former bank to open as a food takeaway establishment in a decision issued on Friday last week (August 5).

The applicant, a company called Minali Ltd, said that the site 'has great footfall and is 'central to a vibrant busy high street'.

It added: "The business will be [a] 100 per cent pure vegetarian restaurant specialising in South Indian dishes and offering

vegan options too.

"We are passionate in delivering high quality food using only fresh ingredients and positive nutrition."

Speciality dishes will include idly - a staple South Indian breakfast dish enjoyed as a snack - and sambar, a vegetarian stew.

"Overall, we believe the proposal is a simple conversion, which would be straight forward to do in terms of construction," Minali Ltd said within its planning application to the council.

"The new restaurant would work well within Peascod Street, giving vibrancy and diversity. The food sold will be of high quality, heathy options."

The new eatery will be open from 9am-11pm seven days a week (including bank holidays) and employ five full-time staff.

Royal Borough planning officers said in their report that Peascod Street is home to 'a good mix of retail, restaurant and takeaways', with the new business enhancing this.

"The proposed change of use will add to this, contributing to the vitality and viability of this part of the town centre," they added.

"The existing flat on the first floor is to be retained which is welcomed.

"Overall, it is considered that the proposal would make a positive contribution to the character, function and vitality of Peascod Street."

To view the application, search for reference 22/01257/FULL on the Royal Borough's planning portal.