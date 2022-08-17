Windsor man given suspended sentence for possession of eight inch knife

A Windsor man has been handed a suspended sentence and ordered to complete 120 hours of community service for possession of a knife in the town.

Orad Malik, 29, of North Close, Windsor, was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for a year, at Reading Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).

He was also ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and given a rehabilitation activity requirement after being found guilty of one count of possessing a knife/blade/sharp pointed article in a public place on July 8.

It comes after police officers stopped Malik in the playing fields off Sawyers Close due to the smell and presence of cannabis on October 2 last year.

Once detained, he admitted he was in possession of a ‘long knife’, which transpired to be a blade of more than eight inches in his waistband.

He was arrested at the scene, and charge on February 11.

Investigating officer PC Luke Jenkins, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am pleased that a dangerous weapon has been taken off of our streets.

“The impact of knife crime is devastating – Malik was detained in a community recreation area while there was a kids’ football match ongoing. There is also a children’s play area and community centre nearby.

“As a force, we are committed to tackling knife crime and bringing offenders to justice.

“If you are aware of someone carrying a knife or any other criminality taking place in your community, please

“Alternatively, consider using the completely anonymous reporting tool provided by the independent charity, Crimestoppers, you can also call them on 0800 555 111 – it really does help to make our streets a safer place.”