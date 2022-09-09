Worldwide figures pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Tributes are pouring in from all across the Borough, the nation and beyond on the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Friday, September 9:

Maidenhead MP and former PM Theresa May made a full tribute in the House of Commons, as did fellow former PM Boris Johnson. Read more of their words here.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

“For most Canadians, we have known no other Sovereign.

"Her Majesty vowed to devote her life to the service of the Commonwealth and its people. On behalf of all Canadians, I thank Queen Elizabeth II for honouring this vow and for a lifetime of service.

"Elizabeth II... was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history."

"As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion, and warmth."

French president Emmanuel Macron addressed the UK when he said:

"It is with great sorrow that the French people have learned of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Her wisdom and empathy have helped us all steer a path through the historic ups and downs of the past seven decades. With her passing, we all feel an emptiness."

"To you, she was your Queen. To us, she was The Queen. She will be with all of us forever."

To you, she was your Queen.

To us, she was The Queen.

Leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer, said:

"We will always treasure Queen Elizabeth II's life of service and devotion.

"Above the clashes of politics, she stood not for what the nation fought over, but what it agreed upon.

"As Britain changed rapidly around her, this dedication because the still point of our turning world.

"In spirit, she stood amongst us."

Today, we are united in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, our country's greatest monarch.



President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, sent a letter of condolence to His Majesty, King Charles III yesterday.

In it, she wrote:

"The Queen's steadfast dedication to her country, love of family and of her people informed every day of her long reign.

"Her empathy and ability to connect with every passing generation, while remaining rooted in the traditions that truly mattered to her, was and example of true leadership.

"On a personal note, [she] has been an inspiration throughout my life."

It is with deep sadness that I have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



She was the world’s longest serving Head of State and one of the most respected personalities worldwide.



Deputy PM Therese Coffey wrote:

Thursday, September 8:

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has paid its respects on Twitter, posting:

"Following the announcement of the death of Her Majesty the Queen, the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead would like to express our sorrow and deepest condolences to the Royal Family."

Leader of the Royal Borough, Cllr Andrew Johnson, added:

"On behalf of the councillors and staff of the Royal Borough we would like to offer deepest condolences to the Royal Family."

Cllr Dev Dhillon, chairman of Buckinghamshire Council, said:

“Her Majesty’s reign witnessed many milestones in the history of this country and the Commonwealth and more changes in the way we live our lives than any previous reign.

"We express gratitude for Her Majesty’s life of dedication and service to the British people.”

The Mayor of Slough, Cllr Dilbagh Parmar, siad he is 'deeply saddened' to hear of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"The Mayor and the communities of Slough send their heartfelt condolences to His Majesty the King and his family at this very sad and difficult time," he said.

Tan Dhesi, MP for Slough, wrote:

"On this incredibly sad day, my thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family.

With over 70 years of selfless dedication, duty and devotion to our country and beyond, Queen Elizabeth II has indeed been inspirational and a beacon for public service."

Windsor MP Adam Afriyie has also paid his respects, saying:

"There is nobody that our constituency, country, Commonwealth and world will miss more than Her Majesty the Queen. She embodied constancy in a changing world. It is the end of a significant era in our history. My thoughts are with her family.

Beaconsfield MP Joy Morrissey said in a statement:

"The loss we feel as a nation at the dying of that light is shared by many across the Commonwealth and throughout the world.

"Her Majesty represented the very best of us in her devotion to duty, her love of country and her desire to reach out to people across the world.

"We will miss her, and we will celebrate her life, her achievements, and her incredible influence over nearly three quarters of a century."

In a speech, Prime Minister Liz Truss praised the Queen's 'extraordinary lifetime of service.'

"Our country has grown and flourished under her reign," Ms Truss said. "Our country is the country it is today because of her.

"Through thick and thin, she provided us with the stability and strength that we needed. She was the very spirit of Great Britain and that spirit will endure.

"It's an extraordinary achievement top have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years.

"She was loved and admired by people in the United Kingdom and all around the world.

"Her devotion to duty is an example to us all. Earlier this week, at 96, she remained determined to carry out her duties.

"She has touched the lives of millions around the world.

"It is a day of great loss but [the Queen] leaves a great legacy.

'With the king's family, we mourn the loss of his mother. We must come together as a people to support him."

Meanwhile, Leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer has changed his Twitter banner as a mark of respect to the Queen.

US President Joe Biden and President of the Irish republic, Michael Higgins and The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby have also paid tributes.

President Biden said:

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era.

"In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her. "

President Higgins said:

“It is with profound regret and a deep personal sadness that I have learnt of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Together we celebrated the deeply personal interconnection between the Irish and British people, a connection embodied by the hundreds of thousands of families who have moved between our shores over the centuries.

Queen Elizabeth’s Visit was pivotal in laying a firm basis for an authentic and ethical understanding between our countries. During those memorable few days eleven years ago, the Queen did not shy away from the shadows of the past.

"Her moving words and gestures of respect were deeply appreciated and admired by the people of Ireland and set out a new, forward looking relationship between our nations – one of respect, close partnership and sincere friendship.