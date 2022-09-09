Windsor mourners pay tribute to 'exemplary' Queen

Mourners with flowers continue to pour in outside Windsor Castle as the town pays tribute to Her Majesty following her death yesterday at the age of 96.

Claire Merison visited Windsor from Taplow and said she has been 'a constant' in her life.

"I'm here to show my respect to the Queen who I've known all my life. She's been a constant," Claire told the Express.

"I bought roses because I knew she loved roses. I just want to take a few moments, perhaps go into the church and have a little bit of time for reflection.

Out at Windsor Castle again this morning. As expected, some genuine sadness and grief - Claire Merison from Taplow said it's 'like losing a member of the family'. pic.twitter.com/uc9qd4gtXl September 9, 2022

"She gave her life to service, was hard-working and dignified. She was born into wealth and privilege but worked steadfastly and without fuss. She had faith and was a consummate professional."

Windsor locals Chantelle Davies, Lisa Owen, Hayley Cleave and Sara Watson visited with their children, Connor, Henry, Alice and Piper today.

All their husbands are part of the Royal Guard and are currently working. They have personal memories of the Queen.

Chantelle described one time when the Queen showed her care and compassion for her people and staff.

"When [my husband] was on guard, she'd be walking the dogs and it was a really hot day. She stopped to see if he was OK and if he needed any water," she said.

"She was just like your nan. It's nice to hear those stories about her."

Windsorians whose husbands are part of the Royal guard remember the Queen's humanity - in particular, one especially hot day when she stopped to ask if one of them was OK, and requested for him to be brought some water. pic.twitter.com/RfIWAwWugu — Adrian Williams (@AdrianW_BM) September 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Sarah Barnes, from Windlesham in Surrey, was there with her son, Hunter, who was born just after the Platinum Jubilee in June.

"It's all a bit strange, coming into Windsor this morning - I wasn't sure what to expect. There's a lot of people around but it's all very quiet," she said.

"It takes a bit of time to get used to the fact that we have a King. It's strange to think we've all only known a Queen, but this little one [Hunter] is going to grow up only having known a King."

Adrian and Amanda Pike are among those who visited with flowers and praised the Queen's dedication to upholding the values of the Christian faith, among others.

Adrian said: "I'm here to pay my respects to Her Majesty who is exemplary, an example of the 3 Ds - duty, devotion and dignity."

Amanda added: "I want to show my gratitude to a most wonderful lady and the enormous contribution she made to millions of people around the world.

"She also had a great sense of humour and as a Christian, she put her faith in action."