Dedworth school 'thrilled' to improve Ofsted rating

A middle school in Dedworth has been rated ‘good’ by Ofsted in a recent inspection which praised the school’s vision to ‘unlock the potential of all pupils.’

The education watchdog visited Dedworth Middle School, in Smiths Lane, between June 22 and June 23, and published its findings to the school on September 1.

Executive head teacher Nicola Chandler said she was ‘thrilled’ with the results after the school was previously rated ‘requires improvement’ in 2018.

Ofsted praised Dedworth Middle School for setting high standards for its pupils and encouraging them to become ‘active and responsible members of society’.

“Pupils are proud of their school, describing it as safe, friendly and inspirational,” the watchdog added. “Staff live the vision, caring about pupils as individuals from the moment they walk through the door.”

Teachers are ‘integral to the positive learning environment’, the report notes, while the school’s cirriculum is described as ‘ambitious and designed to build pupils’ knowledge and skills over time.’

To support students' further, Dedworth Middle School also offers an array of different after-school clubs and trips, including theatre visits, Ofsted recognised.

“The community has confidence in the school and has recognised the changes over time,” it said. “Pupils behave well and are respectful to each other.”

Oftsed did note some areas of improvement, including the curriculum for ‘a small number of subjects’ at Key Stage 2 ‘not planned carefully enough’.

“This means that information is sometimes presented in an incoherent way,” it added. “Leaders are aware of this and are making changes to help pupils build their knowledge.”

Pupils are also said to ‘not always be confident in recalling and using knowledge and skills’, with leaders encouraged to continue monitoring their development.

Meanwhile, a small number of students ‘do not get all the support they need to read with accuracy and fluency’.

“Leaders should implement their plans to introduce a phonics programme and train staff as a matter of priority,” Ofsted advised.

However the watchdog was predominantly positive about the school and said its progression is evident due to ‘recent changes in leadership’, while pupils’ safety is a ‘high priority’ for Dedworth.

Nicola Chandler, executive headteacher, said: “This really is my most special achievement as the team as a whole have worked so hard towards this.

“The relentless energy, dedication and commitment by all has made this school the amazing place it is. I am thrilled for the whole of the Dedworth community”

Ms Chandler added that the school now has ambitions to gain the coveted ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rating.

Dedworth Middle School is part of the Windsor Learning Partnership (WLP). Its CEO Gavin Henderson added: “I want to congratulate the executive headteacher, staff, all the students and the parents for working so well together in the last two years to bring about huge improvements in so many ways.

“All of us in WLP are so pleased to have supported this terrific turnaround and we look forward to even greater things in the years to come.”