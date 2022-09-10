Queen's committal service to take place at St George's Chapel

A committal service for Queen Elizabeth II will take place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor after the monarch’s State Funeral.

The 96-year-old’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

A private service, which will be televised, is then planned at the chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Windsor and Maidenhead council leader Andrew Johnson said the service will be a ‘historic and moving moment’ to remember the Queen.

He said: “We are honoured and humbled that the committal service for Her Majesty The Queen will be taking place in our borough at Windsor Castle on Monday 19 September, following the State Funeral in Westminster Abbey.

“It will be an historic and moving moment for us all to remember and pay our respects to The Queen, reflect on her lasting legacy and on her long and close association with the Royal Borough and Windsor in particular, of which we’re extremely proud.”

Visitors to Windsor who wish to leave floral tributes are being asked to remove any plastic packaging from flowers and place them outside Cambridge Gate at the top of The Long Walk.

An online book of condolence can be signed here.