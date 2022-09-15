How Windsorians are coping with crowds in national mourning

The town of Windsor has been busy in its mourning – with businesses juggling the need for respectful acknowledgement with the influx of thousands of people over the weekend.

Janet Davies, owner of Stems of Windsor on Thames Street, said:

“It’s been crazy over here, that’s for sure. A lot of families have been coming in from all over England, and we’ve had orders from Australia and the US – asking us to put flowers on the flower wall at the castle.”

The flurry died down during the week though the florist is expecting many more orders on top of the hundreds it has filled next weekend.

“Children have been writing notes for the Queen, there’s been so much love,” Janet added.

Staff at the Prince Harry pub in Market Street (formerly The Three Tuns) said things have been 'really busy' but with 'a really good atmosphere', with everyone getting together to have a drink in the Queen’s memory.

The Queen Charlotte pub on Church Lane has been ‘absolutely rammed’ over the weekend, said bar supervisor Daniel Wilson.

“It’s a sad situation but the mood’s been OK. People have been talking about what they remember of the Queen, he said.

“We have chatted where we can, even though we’ve been rushed off our feet.”

The pub has had the TV on each day, allowing punters to watch the proclamation of King Charles and over coverage – but it will be closed on Bank Holiday Monday (September 19), the day of the Queen’s funeral.

“Although it would be the busiest day ever for us, we’d rather take the hit and close it to pay our respects,” said Daniel.

Meanwhile, parish councils, local charities, and businesses further afield joined in the chorus of mourning.

Every parish council website in the Royal Borough has given over its homepage to a picture and words of condolence in memory of the Queen.

Cllr Samantha Rayner, cabinet member for Windsor, said:

“What’s touching is the way people have been behaving, very respectfully. People have been very helpful, kind and courteous to each other, coming together as a community to share in the grief.

“She was very much part of our local community, so there’s a great outpouring of love.

“People are finding Windsor the focus of where they want to be.”

She added that the teams in the Royal Borough have been redeployed and ‘working 24-7’ to help during these times.

“There are so many things you have to think about and [staff] been doing incredibly well. They are really passionate about making the best of it for everybody,” said Cllr Rayner.