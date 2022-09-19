SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Mourners face rail disruption as all lines blocked between London Paddington and Reading

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk

    09:19AM, Monday 19 September 2022

    All lines blocked after person hit by train between Slough and Maidenhead

    Mourners seeking to attend the procession of the Queen’s coffin in Windsor this afternoon face significant disruption with all lines between London Paddington and Reading currently blocked.

    Damage to overhead line equipment has caused the cancellation of all trains between the stations, with passengers urged to seek alternative routes either via London Waterloo or Reading and Staines.

    In a statement, Great Western Railway apologised for the disruption, and added that it was ‘working hard to get services running as soon as possible’.

    The company did not say when it expects the disruption to end.

    Windsor

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2022 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved