Mourners face rail disruption as all lines blocked between London Paddington and Reading

09:19AM, Monday 19 September 2022
Mourners seeking to attend the procession of the Queen’s coffin in Windsor this afternoon face significant disruption with all lines between London Paddington and Reading currently blocked.
Damage to overhead line equipment has caused the cancellation of all trains between the stations, with passengers urged to seek alternative routes either via London Waterloo or Reading and Staines.
In a statement, Great Western Railway apologised for the disruption, and added that it was ‘working hard to get services running as soon as possible’.
The company did not say when it expects the disruption to end.
⚠️ Travel update - 09:00⚠️ pic.twitter.com/tqBfDGW2Es— GWR (@GWRHelp) September 19, 2022
Timings for the funeral procession of the Queen’s coffin through Windsor have been unveiled by the Royal Borough.
The Royal Borough has outlined the Windsor arrangements for the procession of Her Majesty’s coffin to St George’s Chapel for the committal service.