Dates set for reopening of Windsor Castle and other King's residences

The official residences of the King - including Windsor Castle - are set to reopen later in the week and next week.

The Queen’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace, the Palace of Holyroodhouse and The Queen’s Gallery, Edinburgh will reopen to visitors on Thursday, September 22. Windsor Castle will reopen on Thursday, September 29.

The summer opening of the state rooms at Buckingham Palace and the Royal Mews will not reopen to the public in 2022.

The special displays at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse marking the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II will not reopen.

The exhibition masterpieces from Buckingham Palace at The Queen’s Gallery, Edinburgh will be extended until Monday, October 31.

Royal Collection Trust's online ticket office and telephone contact centre will reopen on Tuesday, September 20; its shops in London and Edinburgh, plus its online shops, will reopen on Thursday, September 22.

Shops within Windsor Castle will reopen alongside the castle itself on Thursday, September 29.