See a selection of eclectic events at the Windsor Fringe

Windsor Fringe starts on September 23 with a three-week programme of eclectic events – marking its 50-year anniversary.

The Fringe will include a mix of music, dance, drama, cabaret supper club, pop up art and even a secret event.

One key event will be the 19th Kenneth Branagh Award for New Drama Writing 2022. Amateur playwrights worldwide were invited to submit a 30-minute one-act play.

This year, Windsor Fringe received 190 scripts from 23 countries.

Three winning scripts were selected by the judges and will be transformed into fully staged plays, performed at The Old Court Windsor, over three evenings: October 7, 8 and 9.

The finalists are Black Forest by Valerie O’Connor; Person of Interest by Mike Pearcy; and The Exhibit by Euan Mumford.

One of the three scripts will be chosen as the overall winner and awarded the £500 prize at the awards ceremony on Saturday, October 8.

Other events include:

Joni’s Soul, Friday September 23, 8pm, The Old Court

Joni's Soul began as a collaboration between singer Gina Foster and guitarist Ronnie Johnson, attracting ‘some of the UK’s finest players.’

Girls Record Lounge Presents Babylon, Friday September 24, 7pm, The Old Court

An evening of music, canapés, rum punch, an art exhibition and the film Babylon – a 1980’s British classic directed by Franco Rosso, written by him and Martin Stellman (Quadrophenia), and shot by Academy Award winner Chris Menges (The Killing Fields).

Time Machine Dropouts, Friday September 30, 8.30pm, The Old Court

Join the Dropouts as they traverse musical genres through the last 50 years of time, blending DJ skills with live music and cosmic lights.

The Human Library, Saturday October 1, 10am-1pm, Windsor Baptist Church/Tree House Cafe

A Human Library involves a 10-minute conversation with a ‘Human Book’, where difficult questions are expected, appreciated and answered.

The Bloody Poets, Friday October 7, 7.30- 9pm, The Loading Bay Cafe

A one-off show that offers a theatrical storytelling experience combining music, poetry, dance, visual arts and performance.

Windsor Fringe Secret Event, Saturday, October 1, 7.30pm, secret venue

Take a chance on a secret event at this year – details of the meeting point will be sent via email to ticket holders.

Multi-venue pop-up, Saturday October 8, 12-6pm, The Hope/Prime Studios/The Loading Bay Cafe

A platform for artists to showcase and sell their original works, prints, T-shirts, crafts, Vinyl and collectables. Also featuring vegan food, a record fair, DJs, live music and other pop-up surprises.

Gabi Garbutt with Christine Walters, Friday October 14, 8pm, The Old Court

Gabi Garbutt & The Illuminations are a lyrical soul-punk band with radio play on BBC6 and Radio X. They have toured with acts such as the Libertines, Big Country and Edwyn Collins, and The Boomtown Rats.

Cabaret Supper Club, Saturday October 15, 7.30pm, The Loading Bay Cafe

Chef Chris Nelson will provide a full three-course plant based delicious dinner, while special guest Naomi Wood will provide cabaret/circus themed entertainment in between the courses.