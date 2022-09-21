Royal Borough could spend £22million on former defence estate

The council could spend £22million on a former Windsor defence estate and political balance on the Royal Borough will be discussed at a mammoth full council meeting next week.

Councillors will convene in the council chamber at the town hall in St Ives Road for a 7pm start on Tuesday, September 27.

A series of public questions will kick off the meeting, whereby former Tory councillors Ed Wilson and Hari Sharma will quiz their old colleagues on a number of matters.

These include the amount of electric vehicle charging points in the borough; affordable housing within the various regeneration schemes, and the state of Windsor’s High Street.

Mr Wilson will also ask how much money the Royal Borough has made from its development of former properties in St Ives Road, which have made way for hundreds of new flats in a regeneration scheme labelled Watermark.

Full council will also discuss two additions to its capital programme for this year’s budget, including externally funded tennis court improvement projects.

In addition, councillors will vote on whether to approve the spending of £22million to acquire 53 houses and 10 flats at Cavalry Crescent in Windsor, a former defence estate.

Later in the meeting, there will be a debate over whether there should be more political balance on the council’s various committees.

This follows the West Windsor Residents’ Association becoming a political group of its own, and no longer being a part of the local independents.

A new interim chief executive is also set to be appointed following the announcement in July that Duncan Sharkey would be moving to Somerset Council this autumn.

The meeting will conclude with a number of questions from opposition councillors to cabinet members.

This will include a query from Councillor Jon Davey (Ind, Clewer and Dedworth West) over whether too many council meetings are taking place in Maidenhead.

Another question surrounds a lack of pedestrian safety facilities at the scene of a previous fatality, while there will also be an update on progress to create a Maidenhead Town Team.

You can watch the meeting live on the RBWM YouTube channel or in person on the night in the public gallery.