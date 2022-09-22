Men who attacked and hospitalised Windsor man jailed

Two men have been sentenced to four and five years in prison after they hospitalised a man in Windsor, causing him to suffer 'extensive facial injuries'.

In the early hours of Saturday, February 22, 2020, a man in his twenties was assaulted on King Edward Court.

The victim suffered extensive facial injuries including a fracture to his lower jaw, requiring surgery and metal plates, a deep laceration to his chin, broken and lost teeth.

He required several days of treatment in hospital following this ‘violent and unprovoked’ attack, police said.

Officers located the victim nearby and arrested two men two days later, February 24.

Jordan Collins, 22, of Clonmel Way, Burnham and Luke Cole, 22, of The Green, Burnham, pleaded guilty to one count of Section 18 wounding with intent to cause GBH at Reading Crown Court on August 10, 2021.

On June 21 this year, Connor Jordan, 21, of Moreton Way, Slough, pleaded guilty to one count of Section 18 wounding with intent to cause GBH.

At a sentencing on hearing last Friday (September 16) Collins was sentenced to five years and three months’ imprisonment. Jordan was sentenced to four years in prison.

Luke Cole is due to be sentenced on October 21.