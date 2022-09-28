More time to give opinions on joint vision for future Windsor

The Royal Borough has extended the time for a public engagement on a shared ‘Vision for Windsor’.

The community has been invited to help shape a vision for how they would like Windsor town centre to evolve over the next 20-plus years.

The Borough is working with the Prince’s Foundation charity to engage residents, community groups, businesses and others in creating a shared view of where Windsor should be heading.

Together with suggestions from a range of local partner organisations, the community’s thoughts and ideas will help shape a document that will ‘complement existing strategic plans and guide future decisions.’

Originally set to close on October 2, in light of the Queen’s death, the Borough has extended this by two weeks, until Sunday, October 16.

People can complete the survey and other engagement activities at rbwmtogether.rbwm.gov.uk/vision-for-windsor

Th survey will allow residents to say what they think is good in the town centre, what they would like to change and what they would like to keep and take forward into the future.

The two public drop-in workshop events originally planned for earlier this month at Windsor Library were postponed following Her Majesty’s passing.

Revised drop-in dates will be announced in the coming weeks.