RBWM community groups to run relay for climate awareness

Royal Borough climate groups and community organisations are set to take part in a 7,700km relay to raise awareness of climate change.

Running Out of Time begins from the site of COP26 in Glasgow and goes all the way to Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt, location for COP27 (set for November).

The baton begins its journey today – Thursday, September 30 – and will travel more than 7,770km across more than 730 stages, taking 38 days and spanning 18 countries.

The baton will contain messages that will be handed to decision makers at COP27.

Around 20-25 people are taking part at each leg – and one of groups is made up of members of climate-conscious groups in the Royal Borough, who will be setting out on Friday, October 7, 6.45-8.40pm.

The route is yet to be determined but the plan is hopefully to go through Windsor Great Park, from its post office to M&S in Old Windsor – about 12km.

About 14 people are signed up so far. The organisers of the Windsor leg are GoodGym Windsor and Maidenhead, which combines fitness with good deeds.

Other possible participants include Cycle Hub, Maidenhead parkrun, Filling Good zero waste shop, Windsor and Maidenhead Active Travel (WAMACT), RBWM Climate Community and RBWM Climate Emergency Coalition.

The event also allows an opportunity for groups from different parts of the country to discuss their local projects focused on the environment.

“There can be amazing changes happening from the top down – but there can also be amazing changes happening for them bottom up, if we work together,” said Amy Lovell of GoodGym W&M.

This is quite a different activity for the group, which usually does short runs, finishing at local locations to undertake various bits of community work.

“Mostly we would never run 12km,” said Amy. “The relay is more of an unusual, one-off event.”

If you wish to take part in the relay, sign up on the GoodGym listing at www.goodgym.org/v3/sessions/running-out-of-time-the-windsor-leg

Runners will also need to sign up for the event directly at running-out-of-time.com/route/148