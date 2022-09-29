Windsor man charged after incident in Sinclair Road

03:51PM, Thursday 29 September 2022
A man in Windsor has been charged following an incident in Sinclair Road which caused a number of residents to be evacuated in the early hours of the morning.
Robert Briddick, 53, of Sinclair Road has been charged in relation to an incident which happened on Wednesday, September 28.
He has been charged one count of criminal damage – recklessly endangering life, one count of threatening to damage/destroy property and one count of criminal damage to property valued over £5,000.
Briddick was arrested yesterday and charged this morning today (Thursday). He was due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court the same day.
