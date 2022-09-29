Hundreds flock back to Windsor Castle as it reopens

Hundreds of people are queuing outside Windsor Castle as it opens to members of the public for the first time since the Queen’s death.

Today (Thursday, September 29) is the first opportunity for the public to view the Queen’s final resting place at the George VI memorial chapel, where the late monarch was interred last Monday.

It is also the first chance to see the ledger stone in that official marks her place of rest.

The stone is made of Belgian black marble with brass letter inlays to match the previous ledger.

It now includes the dates of birth and death for King George VI, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Philip.

Several wreaths from family members have been lain around the ledger, including the wreath from King Charles, which laid on top of the queen's coffin during the funeral procession, and a blue and white wreath from the Sussex family.

Other Royal residences have also been reopened; The Queen’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace, the Palace of Holyroodhouse and The Queen’s Gallery, Edinburgh reopened to visitors on Thursday, September 22.