Old Windsor pub wins prestigious culinary award

A pub in Crimp Hill has won a prestigious culinary accolade which seeks to find the best eateries and chefs across the UK.

The AA Hospitality Awards took place on Monday night in a glittering ceremony at Grosvenor House in London.

Returning with an in-person ceremony for the first time in three years, and hosted by TV presenter Gabby Logan, the awards honoured the best hospitality establishments across 26 categories.

The Loch & the Tyne by Adam Handling in Old Windsor received three AA Rosettes for its culinary excellence.

Owned by chef Adam Handling, the venue’s menu places emphasis on sustainable practices and includes ingredients from its own gardens.

The chef is also reducing the price of his tasting menu in response to the cost-of-living crisis, with a seven-course tasting menu reduced by £25 per person.

“By reducing our prices, whilst maintaining the full quality of what we do best, we’re helping destination and local guests get an amazing meal with us at even better value, at a time when we’re all feeling the pinch," said Adam.

“The kitchen team has been using their skills and refined techniques to make sure that every part of the high quality produce we use goes into sensational and seasonal dishes and reduces the emphasis on some of the most expensive ingredients, so we can bring down prices overall."

Last year, it was included in The Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs list, another food and drink award voted for by hundreds of industry experts.

Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Media, said: “The past few years have been incredibly tough for the hospitality sector, but these awards have highlighted how our industry, time and time again, has worked tirelessly to overcome adversity.

“We would like to congratulate all the winners and shortlisted establishments for their hard work, passion and dedication to providing hospitality to the highest standards.”

All award winners will now be included in the AA’s Restaurant Guide 2023.

To view a full list of the award winners, visit https://business.ratedtrips.com/awards/aa-awards-2022

To book a table at The Loch and Tyne, email reservations@lochandtyne.com