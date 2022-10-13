Baton with messages from children travels through Windsor towards Egypt

Royal Borough organisations that took part in a 7,700km relay for the upcoming COP27 summit had a ‘fantastic’ run on their 12km stretch.

Organised by GoodGym, which combines good deeds with fitness, a number of people took part in the Windsor leg of the non-stop Running out of Time relay on Friday, October 7.

This began on September 30 in Glasgow, host of COP26 – the UN’s Climate Change Conference.

It ends in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, marking the location of this year’s COP27. This makes a journey of 7,767km across 18 countries, taking 38 days and nights.

The baton was designed by the same people who made the Commonwealth Games baton.

It has 18 lengths of wood representing the countries the relay will travel through and four metal rings holding the wood together.

Each ring symbolises a level at which action against climate change is needed: individual, local community, national and global.

There is a scroll in the middle of the baton contained a message from young people, addressed to the decision makers of the next COP summit.

This was read out in English by children at the start of the relay and will be read out again in Arabic when it reaches the finish.

The message focuses on the need for young people to receive ‘quality climate education’ in order to lead and build a ‘future that is inclusive and sustainable for all’.

Windsor and Maidenhead group co-ordinator Amy Lovell carried the baton, leading GoodGym runner joined by other groups with an environment focus or supporting active travel.

This included RBWM’s Climate Partnership, Windsor Cycle Hub, Maidenhead Great Park campaign, and Windsor Ascot Maidenhead Active Travel (WAMACT), among other participants.

The Windsor leg of the relay started at the Prince Albert Pub in Windsor and travelled down the Long Walk, finishing at the M&S Simply Food in Old Windsor.

“One of the key messages the relay hopes to get across is the importance of local community action in the fight for climate stability, and also the need for local groups to work together,” said Amy.

“As we set of running, we all started sharing stories and it wasn't long before I was getting excited about the new connections being made and the potential for future collaboration on environmental projects.”

The baton to due to arrive in Sharm El-Sheikh on November 6.

See the Running Out of Time website to check where the baton is up to now at https://running-out-of-time.com/