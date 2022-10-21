New bakery chain opens in Windsor town centre

Bakery chain Wenzel's has opened its latest store in Windsor town centre to provide 'delicious baked goods' to shoppers and commuters on the go.

The new store has started trading at 133 Peascod Street and adds to the company's other offering in Maidenhead, which opened back in June.

First established in 1975, Wenzel’s has since expanded outside of London and now has more than 95 locations nationwide.

The selection will include cakes, donuts, sandwiches and hot drinks, as well as vegan and vegetarian options.

Karl Spinks, general manager at Wenzel’s, said: “We are delighted to come to Windsor as part of our continual expansion of the business outside of Northwest London.

"This fantastic location in such a historic town will allow us to share our wonderful baked goods with everyone from tourists to commuters. We look forward to leaving customers with a full belly and a smile after every visit.”

Tom Horsburgh, graduate surveyor at landlord Sorbon Estates, added: “We are delighted to welcome Wenzel’s to the thriving market town of Windsor, and we have no doubt it will become a much-loved addition to the town centre.

"With more retail opportunities available in the town, we are committed to bringing a diverse range of stores to Windsor.”