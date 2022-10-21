Police seek witnesses after man robbed and threatened with weapons in Windsor

Police are looking for witnesses after four people threatened a man with golf clubs during a robbery in Windsor.

Sometime between 5.30pm and 6pm on Wednesday, October 12, four offenders exited a small black car and approached the victim, a man in his forties, on Dedworth Road near the Tesco supermarket.

The offenders, some of whom had armed themselves with golf clubs, threatened the victim and stole his mobile phone.

Investigating officer Detective Constable William Holbrook said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“Also, if you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were driving in the area around the time, we’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220459195.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

Thames Valley Police said one person has been charged and three men have been arrested and released on bail in relation to this incident.