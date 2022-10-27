Down syndrome activist from Windsor meets new Prime Minister

A Down syndrome activist and social media influencer from Windsor has released a viral video and met with new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday.

Millie Anna Prelogar, 18, released a video to social media questioning High Court judges: “Do you think I’d be better off if I’d never been born?”

It comes as a decision is expected on whether the UK should continue to allow abortion up until birth of foetuses affected by Down syndrome and other disabilities.

Additionally, on Monday, shortly after he was announced the new leader of the Conservative Party, Prime Minister Sunak met with Millie Anna to discuss what life is like for people with Down syndrome.

Millie Anna’s latest video has over 50,000 views across social media platforms and is lauded by organisations such as Down Syndrome UK, Don’t Screen Us Out and +Positive about Down Syndrome.

Judges in the original case last year ruled to make no change to the law.

In their judgement, the judges said the ‘issues which have given rise to this claim are highly sensitive and sometimes controversial’.

But, they said, the ‘court cannot enter into those controversies; it must decide the case only in accordance with the law’.

The judges added: “The evidence before the court powerfully shows that there will be some families who positively wish to have a child, even knowing that it will be born with severe disabilities.

“But the evidence is also clear that not every family will react in that way.

“As it was put on behalf of the defendant, the ability of families to provide a disabled child with a nurturing and supportive environment will vary significantly.

“The evidence is also clear that, although scientific developments have improved and earlier identification may be feasible, there are still conditions which will only be identified late in a pregnancy, after 24 weeks.”

Millie Anna said: “Current abortion law discriminates against unborn children with Down syndrome and that is not only offensive but reinforces negative stereotypes about people with disabilities and the value and dignity of our lives”.

Lynn Murray, founder of Don’t Screen Us Out said: “By stating that disability is grounds for termination beyond the conventional 24-week limit, section 1(1)(d) of the Abortion Act of 1967 promotes inequality.

“Millie Anna is right to ask if that is something our country can be proud of in 2022.”

A ruling on the appeal from a three judge panel is expected imminently.