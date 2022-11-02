Drop-ins set to discuss future vision for Windsor

The Windsor community is invited to get involved in the next stage of shaping a vision for how they’d like Windsor town centre to evolve over the next 20-plus years.

The Royal Borough is working with The Prince’s Foundation charity to engage residents, community groups, businesses and others in creating a shared view of where Windsor should be heading as a place to live, work, spend leisure time and do business.

Earlier this autumn, the community was invited to complete a survey and other engagement activities to share what they think is good in the town centre, what they would like to change and what they would like to keep and take forwards into the future.

A workshop also took place with a range of local partner organisations.

As part of analysing the feedback, people are invited to one of two public drop-in sessions this month.

These sessions will give people the opportunity to comment on the key themes and ideas emerging and to share any further ideas or thoughts.

These will take place at Windsor Library, Bachelors Acre, on November 10, from 3pm to 7pm, and Saturday, November 12, from 10am to 12.30pm.

People can also see the information online and comment from now until Sunday, November 27 at rbwmtogether.rbwm.gov.uk/vision-for-windsor