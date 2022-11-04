'Girls empowerment day' to take place in Windsor

A Girls Empowerment Day will take place in Windsor tomorrow (Saturday) aimed at giving girls aged 12 to 19 a voice - and some high profile guest speakers are planned.

The RBWM Girls' Forum will be holding the event at The Old Court theatre in Windsor from 10.30am-1.30pm - a conference for young girls and women in with female empowerment at its core.

The theme of the day is 'The women who came before', with speakers telling of their life experiences, including 24-year-old Vee Kativhu.

Vee is an education activist from Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom and founder of Empowered By Vee, a youth empowerment organisation.

She uses social media, with a following of more than 300,000, to share practical study advice and to empower other underprivileged and underrepresented young people from across the globe to recognise their own abilities.

Wasps Rugby player and coach developer at England Rugby, Hannah Edwards, will also be closing the event with a keynote closing speech about resilience.

Responsible for coach development programmes and strategies at national level, Hannah provides mentoring support to high performing community coaches transitioning into performance settings.

Visitors will have the opportunity to submit questions to speakers before the event while there will be opportunities to discuss issues that matter to girls and young women living and studying in RBWM.

