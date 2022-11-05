Woman assaulted on bus from Windsor to Bracknell

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a woman in her fifties was assaulted on a bus from Windsor to Bracknell.

The assault occurred between 3pm and 4pm on Friday, October 28, in which the victim was involved in an altercation on the bus.

The offender is described as a white man in his sixties. The victim sustained minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Alice Herbert, based at Windsor police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed this incident to please get in touch.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220485857.

“Alternatively, for 100 per cent anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”