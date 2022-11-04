Plans submitted for cinema, more hotel rooms and flats at Windsor Yards

Major changes are set for the Windsor Yards shopping centre area – with plans for a cinema, offices, flats, public gardens and more Travelodge rooms.

Plans have been submitted for a raft of changes, grouped into four different sites.

One of the largest is the Eastern Development Site, which is set to feature a new four-screen cinema with a capacity of 307.

This will be on the east side of Bridgewater Way, above the existing shopping units.

The cinema entrance will be next to Mooboo, with the foyer, bar and seating on the first floor.

There will be a smaller (35 seat) auditorium and three larger ones, with 116, 60 and 96 seats respectively.

These will be set back from Bridgewater Way and hidden from view from Peascod Street.

Eight new homes will be created over three floors above the River Island and Superdry stores.

A communal amenity courtyard will be created between the cinema and the new apartments.

Probably the next most significant are the changes to the Travelodge site.

Proposals include a two-storey extension to increase the number of rooms from 113 to 157 (44 new rooms), mainly family-sized.

At the Southern Development Site, plans involve demolishing buildings to provide a six storey, 7,560sqm office building and a 104-room Apart-hotel with a roof terrace.

Next to the hotel foyer will be a new restaurant with an external terrace for alfresco eating.

The Central Development Site currently comprises 24 flats. These will be refurbished, with the gap opposite Waitrose to be infilled to provide a total of 50sqm of new accommodation.

There will also be some significant work on public realm spaces, including a new pocket garden outside the Southern Development Site, with trees, shrubs and seasonal flowering plants.

There will be a new outdoor café and restaurant seating areas.

A central plaza will be created opposite the new cinema and a flexible event space is proposed at the bottom of the steps to The Royal Windsor Shopping Centre.

This can be used for screening live events (e.g., Wimbledon, and other major sporting, music, or cultural events), or as a specialist market.

Meanwhile, on the parking front, two new decks will be added to the multi-storey car park to provide 79 more spaces, making 855 in total.

Of these, 58 will be for office staff Monday-Friday and general use at weekends.

The whole of the car park is to be refurbished, including bringing in electric vehicle parking spaces.

Visit the council's planning portal at www.rbwm.gov.uk and search 22/02893/FULL to view the plans in full.