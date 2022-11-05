Hunt for man who made 'inappropriate remarks' in Windsor

11:56AM, Saturday 05 November 2022
Police are on the hunt for a man who made 'inappropriate remarks' towards young female members of staff in Windsor.
Thames Valley Police has released two CCTV images of a man officers would like to speak to following incidents of harassment in the town.
They occurred between May 1 and June 9 this year in Peascod Street between 11am and 2.30pm.
A man made inappropriate remarks towards young female members of staff, and continued after being asked to stop.
Investigating officer, PC Jon Brooks, based at Windsor police station, said: “I am releasing these CCTV images in the hope that someone can identify the man shown as I believe he has vital information about this offence.
“You can contact us using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220253938.
“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
