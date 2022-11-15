King Charles takes on historic role as Ranger of Windsor Great Park

King Charles III has taken on the historic role of The Ranger of Windsor Great Park.

His Majesty The King follows in the footsteps of his father, Prince Philip, who was first appointed to the post 70 years ago.

The Ranger of The Great Park is tasked with offering guidance to the park’s Deputy Ranger and his team in the day-to-day stewardship of one of the country’s oldest landed estates.

The role at Windsor can trace its roots back to 1559 when Sir Henry Neville was appointed Ranger in the reign of Queen Elizabeth I.

Paul Sedgwick, Deputy Ranger at Windsor Great Park, said: “We are honoured to have His Majesty as Ranger of Windsor Great Park, continuing a long tradition of the Sovereign and members of the Royal Family holding this role.

“Windsor has a wonderful heritage with many precious natural habitats.

“His Majesty’s passion and commitment to the natural world will be invaluable as we seek to become a centre of excellence for environmental best practice, preserving and enhancing the Great Park for generations to come.”

King Charles turned 74 yesterday and a traditional 21-gun salute took place on The Long Walk to mark the occasion.