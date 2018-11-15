Appeal for witnesses after man is stabbed by teenage boy in Wraysbury

An 18-year-old man was stabbed last night on The Green, Wraysbury.

The incident happened at about 7.50pm last night when a man and a teenager were involved in a verbal disagreement.

A 17-year-old boy stabbed the man leaving him with a slash wound to the face. The offender then ran off.

The victim was treated at hospital, his injuries are not considered to be life threatening.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Sergeant John Denard, of Force CID based at Maidenhead police station, said: “We are carrying out a thorough investigation into this incident and we believe that the victim and offender are known to each other.

“Members of the public may see an increased police presence whilst we continue to investigate this incident.

“We would ask anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or get in touch via our website quoting reference 43180348795.

Alternatively, if you wish to report anonymously, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 17-year-old from Ascot has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody.