CCTV appeal launched after pair are seen interfering with cars in Wraysbury

A CCTV appeal has been launched after two people were seen interfering with cars in Ouseley and Wharf road in Wraysbury.

Several reports were received overnight on Monday, April 15 and Tuesday, April 16 about two people who were using a device to pick up the signal from car key fobs.

One person would approach the property with the device to pick up the signal, while the other stood next to the vehicle waiting for it to open - one one occasion the pair managed to steal a vehicle.

It is believed they were targeting Mercedes vehicles.

Investigating officer, PC Kelly Davis of Area CID based at Maidenhead said: “We are releasing images of a man we believe may have vital information about these incidents.

“I am appealing to anyone who recognises him or who may have any information about the incident to contact police on 24-hour non-emergency number 101 quoting reference ‘43190114632’ or make a report online.

“Alternatively you can make a report anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”