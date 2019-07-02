Woman cut from car after crashing into tree in Wraysbury

A woman was freed from her car after she crashed into a tree in Wraysbury.

Two fire crews from Slough and one from Egham attended the single vehicle crash in Coppermill Road last night (Monday) at about 7.30pm, cutting off the roof of the Volvo car.

The woman - in her thirties - escaped without any serious injuries but went to Wexham Park Hospital for checks. Her husband - also in the vehicle - was unharmed.

The cause of the crash is unknown.