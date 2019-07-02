SITE INDEX

Tue, 02
21 °C
Wed, 03
22 °C
Thu, 04
23 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Woman cut from car after crashing into tree in Wraysbury

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    A woman was freed from her car after she crashed into a tree in Wraysbury.

    Two fire crews from Slough and one from Egham attended the single vehicle crash in Coppermill Road last night (Monday) at about 7.30pm, cutting off the roof of the Volvo car.

    The woman - in her thirties - escaped without any serious injuries but went to Wexham Park Hospital for checks. Her husband - also in the vehicle - was unharmed.

    The cause of the crash is unknown.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved