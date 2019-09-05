Police issue E-fit after Wraysbury sexual assault

An E-fit image has been released of a man who sexually assaulted a woman in Wraysbury.

The victim, a woman in her twenties, was walking in Coppermill Road when she was approached by a man asking for directions at about 6.30pm on Tuesday, April 30.

He tried to kiss her, took hold of her hand and stroked her hair. The victim ran away.

He is described as white, in his late twenties, about 6ft tall with a slim build. He wore a white t-shirt and spoke with an Eastern European accent.

PC Mark Davis, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “We are releasing an E-Fit of the offender in the hope that someone may recognise him.

“This happened in the early evening at a time when people may have seen what happened.

“Anyone with information can contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190260262, or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”