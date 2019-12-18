Man convicted of attempted murder for Wraysbury stabbings

A man has been convicted of attempted murder after stabbing three people in Wraysbury.

Satya Thakor, 35, from Leicester was convicted at Reading Crown Court on Monday after being found guilty by unanimous verdict of three counts of attempted murder and one count of Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) with intent.

On Tuesday, May 14, Thakor attempted to murder a 58-year-old woman, a 34-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man at an address in Wraysbury by stabbing them several times with a knife.

He also caused a minor stab wound to a 30-year-old woman.

The victims were all known to Thakor.

He was charged with the offences on Monday, May 27.

Investigating officer Detective Sunny Sokhi, based at Windsor police station, said: "Thakor tried to kill several people in an extremely violent and traumatic incident.

"His reasons for doing this have never been entirely clear. He answered 'no comment' throughout all his police interviews and refused to provide any evidence during his trial.

"Thakor's victims should have been able to feel safe in their home, but instead he subjected them to a terrifying attack.

"He can now expect to receive a substantial prison sentence for his violent crimes."

Thakor will be sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Monday, February 3.