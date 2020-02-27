CCTV released after thieves rob Co-op in Wraysbury

Police are appealing for information after thieves forced open a till with a metal bar and stole cash from the Co-op in Windsor Road, Wraysbury.

Two men stole the contents of the till and left the shop in under a minute.

The incident happened on Sunday, February 16 at about 8.40pm. No one was injured during the incident.

Thames Valley Police had released a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to following to robbery.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Robert Gibson, based at Maidenhead police station, said: "We are very keen to trace the individuals in this image.

"If you recognise these men, or have any information about them, please get in touch.

You can make a report online or call 101 quoting reference 43200054403.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”